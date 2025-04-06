Bully Ray Calls This AEW Star 'Green' But Admits They Have The It Factor

Since officially debuting in AEW during the Women's Casino Gauntlet match in January, Megan Bayne has been nothing but a force. So far, Bayne is 7-0 in AEW action, including victories over Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander in singles action, and a pinfall over AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm in a tag team match. These wins have set up Bayne for the biggest match of her career at AEW Dynasty, where she'll challenge Storm for the AEW Women's World Title.

Bayne's quick rise, despite being new to a big stage, has presented an interesting contrast for two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray. Discussing Bayne's current status while reviewing "Dynamite" on "Busted Open Radio," Bully both suggested that Bayne wasn't quite ready for the spot she was in, while also stating it didn't matter, and that AEW should consider continuing her push.

"Listen, Megan Bayne is still green, okay?" Bully said. "I don't give a s**t how long she's been working, since the first day she's been in a wrestling school. This is her first real exposure on a major wrestling company. And at one point in another, we were all still green, no matter how long we had been wrestling. I had been in the business for six years before I stepped foot on ECW television. I was green as grass, because my experience in the business wasn't that much.

"Same thing with Megan. So she's extremely green. But I'll be damned if Megan Bayne doesn't have that "IT" factor. That girl looks like a freakin' amazon. She looks amazing, she looks like she could be a champion. I would have no problem with them switching that championship up and have Toni re-chase."

