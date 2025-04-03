Backstage Report On WWE's Creative Plans For Former AEW Star Rey Fenix

WWE will be welcoming former AEW International Champion Rey Fenix to the company on the April 4 episode of "WWE SmackDown" following a series of vignettes that have aired on the show in recent weeks. Fenix signed with WWE in March after a lengthy battle with his former employer to get his release, which AEW President Tony Khan eventually granted, but it seems that Fenix will have some familiar ground to cover when he debuts this Friday as Dave Meltzer stated on a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio" that his first feud will be against a former AEW star.

"Fenix is going to be feuding with Andrade. I don't know if they'll do it on Friday but that is the plan." Meltzer's co-host, Bryan Alvarez went on to ask if Fenix or his brother Penta could potentially be drafted after WrestleMania 41 so that The Lucha Brothers could have a run as a tag team, to which Meltzer said that is a possibility. Fenix and Andrade had crossed paths before their shared time in AEW, but after meeting in multi-man matches and battle royals, they would feud in the summer of 2022, with Fenix having Penta by his side, while Andrade was aligned with Rush as a member of La Faccion Ingobrenable.

Fenix will become the latest in a long line of AEW stars to make the jump to WWE in 2025. His brother Penta officially debuted on the January 13 episode of "WWE Raw," while Ricky Starks, now known as Ricky Saints, followed a month later in "WWE NXT." After Fenix, both Malakai Black and Miro, known by WWE fans as Aleister Black and Rusev, have creative plans in place, with Rusev reportedly signed to the company already.

