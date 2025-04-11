AEW Dynamite TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/9/2025

Following the explosive end to All Elite Wrestling's Dynasty pay-per-view April 6, many fans wondered where the company would go next as the road to shows like Double or Nothing and All In Texas start to intensify. Some of those answers were given on the April 9 episode of "AEW Dynamite," which saw Kris Statlander advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, The Opps get one over on the Death Riders, and Kenny Omega aligning with Swerve Strickland now that The Young Bucks have returned to the company.

There was heavy online backlash to the end of Dynasty, leading some to wonder if it would impact "Dynamite's" TV ratings, but the complete opposite has ended up happening. According to Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider, "Dynamite" averaged a total of 659,000 viewers, an 11% increase on the previous week's 594,000 viewers, and is 3% higher than the trailing four week average, currently sitting at 636,000 viewers. Like every week since the start of 2025, all of these figures only factor in those who watched the show on TBS and not the people who streamed the show on MAX, as those figures, despite recent reports, have not been made available to the public.

More good news followed in the 18-49 demographic, as "Dynamite" posted a 0.17 number, up 6% from the 0.16 number that was posted seven days earlier, and getting back level to the trailing four week average which is, of course, 0.17. This was enough to get AEW back in to the top five for all prime time cable telecasts, ranking fifth behind the three hour block on FOX News which took second, third, and fourth, NBA game between Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks which took the top spot for the whole evening, even when including network telecasts.