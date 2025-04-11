Gail Kim's First Wrestling Appearance Since TNA Ouster Announced

Despite her abrupt departure from TNA Wrestling last month, Gail Kim asserted that her work in the professional wrestling space was not done. Now, the former Head of Talent Relations is officially putting those words into motion by making her first wrestling-related appearance in her post-TNA era.

As announced by the National Wrestling Alliance on X (formerly Twitter), Kim will be taking part in the 2025 Crockett Cup festivities, which will emanate from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on May 17. Wrestling fans will specifically have the opportunity to meet Kim through her exclusive autograph signing at the Crockett Cup event.

Breaking News! Pro Wrestling legend Gail Kim is coming to the Crockett Cup! We're honored to announce that Gail Kim—multi-time champion, trailblazer, and Hall of Fame icon—will be live and in person for an exclusive autograph signing at the 2300 Arena. pic.twitter.com/8jwka0R3XW — NWA (@nwa) April 11, 2025

While working for TNA at the time, Kim notably helped Mickie James put together NWA's first-ever all-women's pay-per-view, titled Empowerrr, in the summer of 2021. Kim, along with Madusa and LuFisto, particuarly served as a producer for this event, aiding James in the booking and creative process surrounding it. In its final form, Empowerrr showcased talents from NWA, TNA, AEW, AAA, and the independent circuit.

So far, the 2025 NWA Crockett Cup has one match confirmed — that being Rhino vs. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Thom Latimer. In a surprise twist, WWE star Natalya is set to be in action at the event too as part of her personal world tour, which also includes a match at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport next weekend.

Kim's exit from TNA came on March 25 when the company let go of several backstage figures. In addition to her role as TNA Head of Talent Relations, Kim served as a producer, with a special focus on the TNA Knockouts division. In her absence, Tommy Dreamer has reportedly taken over the reins of TNA's talent relations department.