Backstage News On WWE WrestleMania 41 Creative Pitches Made For US Champ Chelsea Green

WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green hasn't been booked for a match at this weekend's WrestleMania 41, but there were a few pitches made for her to be involved in the show in Las Vegas.

Green, who has become a popular star in WWE thanks to her outlandish character, has not been booked to put her title on the line or have any segment, as per an earlier report. A new report by "Fightful Select" has claimed that Green is still not booked, although there have been a few more pitches for her involvement in the show. One of the ideas was for her to have an Open Challenge, where she defends the Women's United States Championship, like John Cena did all those years ago, with two names mentioned as potential opponents being WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and Alexa Bliss. While Green hasn't been confirmed for WrestleMania 41, WWE could add her to the show, as per the report.

One of Green's potential WrestleMania opponents, Nikki Bella, returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble and, following the match, expressed her desire to get in the ring again and even named Green as one of her possible opponents. Bliss, meanwhile, hasn't featured since her appearance at the Elimination Chamber PLE, where she featured in the women's Elimination Chamber match.

Green is currently in a feud with Zelina Vega, with their last match taking place last week when Green was legitimately counted out and lost the match. She is set to compete on the "WWE SmackDown" before WrestleMania 41, where she and her Secret Service will take on Vega, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter in a six-woman tag team match.