Opening Match For Night One WWE Of WrestleMania 41 Revealed

On the eve of Night One of WrestleMania 41, the first match to open "The Showcase of Immortals" has been announced. The premiere contest will see "Main Event" Jey Uso challenge "The Ring General" GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

As revealed on "The Pat McAfee Show," the fourth match of this grueling rivalry will be the second time Uso has challenged for the Heavyweight Championship, with their last meeting at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this past January. Uso is coming in gun blazing, not because he is tired of being on the receiving end of GUNTHER's ruthless strike force, but because "The Anomaly" crossed a line he can't uncross after brutalizing Jey's brother Jimmy right in front of him. Uso made a promise that before his opening match tomorrow night, he will pray for forgiveness as what he's about to do to GUNTHER might go against one (or a few) of The Ten Commandments.

Before tomorrow night, GUNTHER currently stands as the second longest World Heavyweight Champion with a 254-day reign. He won the championship against Damian Priest at last year's SummerSlam. Meanwhile, last year was a major milestone for Uso when he captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship, the first singles title he had in his 14-year run.