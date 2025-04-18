The Story So Far: Jey Uso Vs. GUNTHER At WWE WresteMania 41

Jey Uso looks to finally ascend his own personal Everest this Saturday when he challenges GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Long an established tag title winner alongside his twin brother, "Main Event" Uso has had a remarkable breakout from his time as Roman Reigns' "Right-Hand Man" in The Bloodline, capped with a brief stint as the Intercontinental Champion last year, before winning the Royal Rumble with the hope of finally entering the hall of former WWE world champions.

GUNTHER has consistently stood in the way of Uso's singles pursuits, extending back to February last year when Uso sought the Intercontinental Championship. Though he would win the title later in the year from Bron Breakker, GUNTHER was a different challenge and one that came during a brotherly feud with Jimmy Uso — who would interfere to cost his twin ahead of their own grudge match at WrestleMania 40.

They once again met at the King of the Ring semi-finals in May, and once again GUNTHER proved the better athlete, going on to win the tournament and secure a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, which he would eventually win at SummerSlam. And then the third time didn't turn out to serve any charm when Uso challenged GUNTHER for that title at Saturday Night's Main Event in January, once again falling short of the mark after over 15 minutes of action. Despite those losses, Uso is back for the fourth occasion on the biggest show of the year looking to finish the story, so let's take a look at what led to this point.