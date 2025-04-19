WWE SmackDown 4/18/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

With just one night to go before getting in the ring with Roman Reigns and CM Punk in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday, Seth Rollins sat down in the ring for his own iteration of the "Pipebomb" to outline the stakes.

He started with the first of his nemeses in Punk, launching into a promo that blended reality outside of the WWE canon without detracting from the core focus. He alluded to Punk's ill-fated time in AEW, questioning whether he returned because the fans wanted him to or because someone had written him a fat check, all without directly mentioning any of the entities outside of Punk. He then asked if Punk had truly come back to WWE for the fans, or because he had burned the bridge with the first company like all others, and then WWE wrote him a fat check.

Rollins is the right person to blur the lines as it pertains to Punk, given that positioned himself as the defender of the WWE that had flourished in Punk's absence from the very beginning, and it only rationalizes his placement in the match. But of course Rollins would lay into his former Shield-brother in Reigns, although he would tread little new ground; he called Reigns selfish and ribbed on his part-time schedule, much to the beat of many promos before. But it was crucial that he went over his issues with Reigns in this promo for the next part, closing the circle on why the match is so important.

In his words, 12 years ago, Paul Heyman brought Rollins, Reigns, and Dean Ambrose into WWE to be Punk's Shield. And from that point on he spent night after night working with Punk and Reigns only for them to get the spotlight and the adulation. This was a great way to start the show tonight and prelude the main event tomorrow night, putting the one that some have called the third-wheel in this feud alone in the ring to make it clear why he feels he is the protagonist of the story. Who knows, depending on the way tomorrow transpires, he may well be.

Written by Max Everett