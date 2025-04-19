Backstage Report On Match Order For Night One Of WWE WrestleMania 41

The match order for WrestleMania 41 night one has been reported by Fightful Select ahead of the show going on air. As previously announced, the World Heavyweight Championship match pitting GUNTHER against Jey Uso will open the show and the triple threat match where Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk will square off will close the show. The following includes spoilers courtesy of Fightful for the first night of WrestleMania.

According to the outlet, before the World Heavyweight Championship match, newly-inducted WWE Hall of Famer and CCO of WWE Paul "Triple H" Levesque will welcome fans in Las Vegas to Allegiant Stadium. Following GUNTHER versus Uso, the War Raiders will defend the World Tag Team Championships against the New Day. Jade Cargill versus Naomi will follow that. United States Champion LA Knight will defend his title against Jacob Fatu next, followed by Rey Fenix versus El Grande Americano. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will defend her gold against Charlotte Flair, then WWE will honor its 2025 Hall of Fame inductees before the main event goes on the air.

As previously announced, Fenix is replacing Rey Mysterio in the match against El Grande Americano. Mysterio suffered an injury on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday and announced on the pre-show he is not medically cleared to compete.