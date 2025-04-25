Nic Nemeth & Tommy Dreamer Decry Lack Of WrestleMania 41 Receipt For Travis Scott

After suffering a black eye and a reportedly busted eardrum at the hands of rapper Travis Scott at WWE Elimination Chamber, Cody Rhodes noted that he was looking to issue a "receipt" to Scott in return. When given the opportunity to do so at WrestleMania 41, however, Rhodes opted to hit an interfering Scott with a wrestling move, specifically his Cross Rhodes, instead.

This decision has caused a mix of reactions amongst the "Busted Open Radio" crew, with WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray feeling enraged, while Nic Nemeth and Tommy Dreamer felt underwhelmed. At the same time, Nemeth and Dreamer have theorized a possible reason as to why Rhodes refrained from his "receipt."

"There was just something there that was like, not only was it a little anticlimactic to so many different people, but I go, 'Oh, I wanted to see [the receipt],'" Nemeth said. "They kept talking about in interviews like, 'Oh, he's got a receipt coming, I'm going to get him back for that.' It was a pretty good smack to the head, then he hit a wrestling move and I go 'Ah, that's cool,' and it looked great.

"Maybe that's the liability, the insurance way to do it, to play it safe because maybe they're like, hey you can't hurt our guy, [Scott] has got music to make or something. But I would have loved to have them set something up and [Rhodes] slaps the hell out of [Scott], maybe knocks him out with a slap, or a back [fist].