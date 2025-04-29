WWE RAW 4/28/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Logan Paul doesn't just have heat in WWE, he has pretty bad go-away heat, and while it might be a good idea to put him up against World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, in theory, because crowds will only cheer louder for the champion and boo the heck out of Paul, I just really don't like it. Yes, I will admit it's some personal bias here because I don't like Paul as a person, but the more I think about it, the more I dislike it and don't want to see it at Backlash.

Throughout the night I kept wondering to myself why Seth Rollins, who just came out of a huge WrestleMania match victorious, wasn't gunning for the title. He didn't say a word about it tonight when he was facing off against Sami Zayn. Toward the end of the show, it hit me. They're keeping Rollins away from Uso, likely for as long as possible, to give him a longer reign than when he held the Intercontinental Championship, like Paul said in his promo, and also to keep the gold on Uso to make fans happy, and of course, sell more merchandise. Sure, Paul was victorious at WrestleMania as well in a pretty big match against AJ Styles, but it just seems weird to put him in this spot instead of someone who is much more deserving. With Rollins going off in promos about how the future of the industry runs through him, it would only make sense for him to be World Heavyweight Champion, or to even send Breakker to attempt to do his dirty work first.

However much I dislike it, when you look through the "Raw" roster, there aren't many others who could fill Paul's spot against Uso in anyway that would make sense. Karrion Kross, maybe, with all the great work he's been doing in promos, but he's only wrestled once on TV this year. With Rusev back so recently, you wouldn't want him eating a loss to Uso, and he's also going to get a babyface reaction. Ludwig Kaiser may not been on "Raw" much, but he would be a good matchup for Uso and could easily take the loss, and it would make sense since he's GUNTHER's buddy. But, no amount of fantasy booking is going to change the match at Backlash. I think I'm pretty confident that Uso will retain. I like him a lot, don't get me wrong, but I can't say I really want to see the champion defend against Logan Paul, of all people.

Written by Daisy Ruth