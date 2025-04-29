WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Says TNA Relationship Is 'Too One-Sided'

WWE and TNA announced their official partnership back at the beginning of 2025, and since then, multiple talents have crossed the line between promotions, including Jordynne Grace signing with WWE, X Division Champion Moose taking on Oba Femi for the NXT Championship, and most notably, TNA Champion Joe Hendry competing on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" against Randy Orton. While "WWE NXT" has been sending some of its talents, like Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson, Gigi Dolin, and Tatum Paxley, to TNA, some still think the smaller promotion isn't benefitting from the partnership. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Hendry said on "Busted Open Radio" that he thinks things are too one-sided.

"I think that TNA needs to get more and I think that can happen," Henry said. "You see a match with Moose and Oba Femi, it's going to be Oba Femi. You see a match with Joe Hendry, he's the only one that's getting the love. It's got to go back and forth, 'you win one, I win one, let's have the rubber match.'"

Hendry is set to appear on Tuesday's "NXT" after being invited to the show by Shawn Michaels after former NXT Champion Trick Williams attacked him at TNA Rebellion over the weekend. Hendry had just successfully defended his championship over Frankie Kazarian and "NXT's" Ethan Page. Williams' attack came after Hendry appeared on last week's "NXT" to challenge Femi, but told Williams he had changed while all three men were in the ring together. The confrontation led to a brawl, and Hendry and Femi threw Williams out of the ring.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.