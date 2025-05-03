Bryan Danielson's AEW Debut Was A Botch According To Fans

Over the past year or so, All Elite Wrestling has been on a mission to "restore the feeling." What that feeling is exactly can't be fully described by many people, if you were to ask an AEW fan the closest thing to what the feeling is, they would most likely point to the 2021 All Out pay-per-view. Heralded as the one of the best shows in AEW history, and to some the best, All Out 2021 is best remembered for its iconic ending that saw the arrival of both Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson.

For context, back in 2021, Danielson had just main evented his second WrestleMania, where both he and Edge unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, before losing to Reigns on the April 30, 2021 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in a Title vs. Career match. Some people suspected that the man formerly known as Daniel Bryan was just going to take some time away from WWE after being one of the few shining stars in the COVID-19 pandemic, a time that killed a lot of fans love for wrestling as a whole, but the "American Dragon" never came back, and just two weeks after the legendary AEW debut of CM Punk, Danielson became "All Elite."

Danielson's AEW debut had reportedly been in the works for some time, with the former WWE Champion opting not to sign a new contract despite being offered a number of perks by Vince McMahon to stay with WWE, including the chance to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling. This meant that a lot of people flocked to Hoffman Estates, Illinois for All Out 2021 purposely to see the "American Dragon" fly once more, but the fact that he wasn't entirely the center of attention on September 5, 2021 rubbed some fans the wrong way.