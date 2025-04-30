How Roman Reigns Lost Two WWE WrestleMania Matches He Was Supposed To Win

Over the last five years, Roman Reigns has often been the highlight of WrestleMania weekend, with his back-to-back matches with Cody Rhodes and his most recent match with Seth Rollins and CM Punk arguably being his best performances at the "Grandest Stage Of Them All." Therefore, it's easy to forget that WrestleMania used to be a challenging event for Reigns, with his matches with The Undertaker and Triple H often regarded as some of the worst main events in WWE history. That said, some of the "Original Tribal Chief's" struggles at WrestleMania were often due to last minute changes made by management, preventing him from emerging victorious, despite initially being scheduled to win.

Coming into WrestleMania 31, Reigns was set to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in the main event. Famously, fans were beyond frustrated with Reigns being the babyface chosen to go up against Lesnar, especially after he won the Royal Rumble, with many wishing Daniel Bryan would've been in that position instead. In addition, fans believed the main event would lead to a predictable outcome, with Reigns closing WrestleMania 31 as champion, but instead, WWE shockingly chose to go in another direction.

Heading into the event, Seth Rollins was scheduled to face Randy Orton in singles action, but he also pitched to cash-in his Money In The Bank contract during the match between Reigns and Lesnar. Cashing-in the Money In The Bank contract in the main event of WrestleMania had never been done before, and despite WWE wanting the night to end with Reigns winning his first world title, the decision was made at the last minute to go through with Rollins' plan. Although fans were thrilled with the result, Reigns was robbed of his first big push as WWE's next top star.