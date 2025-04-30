AEW's Kenny Omega Comments On John Cena Winning Undisputed WWE Title At WrestleMania

At WrestleMania 41, John Cena made history by defeating Cody Rhodes to capture his 17th World Championship, giving him the most World Title reigns in history. Normally, this would've been the story of WrestleMania. Instead, it became secondary to Cena and Rhodes' match, which has drawn ire from many for its use of rapper Travis Scott, and the absence of The Rock, who disappeared from WWE programming in the lead up to WrestleMania, despite being the catalyst behind Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber.

Of all the people one would expect to weigh in on this controversial Mania finish, AEW International Champion Kenny Omega would seem the least likely. And yet, during Omega's return to Twitch 9 days ago, a fan chimed in, asking for Omega's thoughts on Cena's title win. Rotating between making quips and giving his serious opinion, Omega seemed to not really know what to say, which makes sense, given he didn't seem to be entirely aware of what happened at WrestleMania.

"Alright, so I didn't see it," Omega said. "I couldn't see it...but I'm just a huge Cena fan, so to me, I don't see that as a bad thing if it's done correctly. But I don't know these things, you know? I don't know anything. Leave me out of it."

Omega does indeed have plenty on his plate to distract him from Cena's title reign. Since retaining the International Championship against "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Ricochet at AEW Dynasty, Omega has crossed paths with old rival Kazuchika Okada, teasing a bout many believe will occur at AEW All In later this Summer. The two will be on opposite teams on "AEW Dynamite" as well, with Omega teaming with Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Mark Briscoe to take on Okada, the Young Bucks, and Ricochet.

