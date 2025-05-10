What It Means When A Professional Wrestler Is Juicing

Professional wrestling has hundreds of insider terms, used to keep the common viewer from knowing exactly what someone might be talking about if they ever encountered them in real life. Kayfabe, shoot, botch, buried, the list is endless, but one that some people might not know is when a wrestler is "juicing."

Juicing is a term that isn't exactly exclusive to professional wrestling, as it used in many different sports, and it's not something that anyone wants to be accused of. If someone is juicing, it means that they are typically taking performance enhancing drugs (PEDs), such anabolic steroids, growth hormones, or antioestrogens. Taking these supplements will usually give an athlete or performer an advantage over someone who is clean as PEDs can boost stamina, increase strength, and make someone have a physique that is comparable to a Greek god.

However, there are many side effects when it comes to juicing, as the chemicals performers and athletes put in their body can end up causing severe mood swings, erratic behavior, and irreversible damage to their internal organs.

Many sports have been hit with doping and juicing scandals over the years, with baseball being flooded with people loaded up on steroids to help them play games, and cycling had perhaps the most famous juicing scandal of all time when Lance Armstrong, who won the Tour de France seven years in a row between 1999 and 2005, admitted to taking PEDs, resulting in him losing over $75 million worth of endorsements.

Wrestling has had its fair share of steroid scandals as well, but with things like the WWE Wellness Program, wrestlers are encouraged now more than ever to embrace clean living, with steroid users being punished with fines, suspensions, and even losing their jobs at certain companies if they are found out.