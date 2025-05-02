Nic Nemeth Outlines Impact The Hurt Syndicate Has Had For Bobby Lashley In AEW

Bobby Lashley has shown his adamancy on "AEW Dynamite" about letting MJF into The Hurt Syndicate despite his stablemates MVP and Shelton Benjamin giving their approval, including on Wednesday night when he let MJF know that he would have to hurt people if he wanted to join the group. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio", TNA Wrestling star Nic Nemeth shared just how beneficial the storyline has been for Lashley's character.

"I think it's amazing because first of all, as of almost instantly, Hurt Syndicate being talked about as cool guys that can go and you know Shelton gets this revitalized Shelton Benjamin that we know and love," Nemeth said. "Then, even Bobby, someone I know. Sometimes he's reserved, he's not really out [there], you don't get that crazy, wild promos from him but feeding off MJF. Just playing the straight man to MJF has Bobby Lashley switching his character into this even more likable guy."

Touching on the segment from "Dynamite" on Wednesday wherein The Hurt Syndicate attacking crew members backstage, Nemeth emphasized its vitality in reminding fans that no one was safe and the priorities of the stable were taking out anyone.

Lashley made his debut in AEW at the Fright Night Dynamite special on October 30, 2024, joining MVP and Benjamin who had made their first appearances at the "AEW Dynamite" Grand Slam special on September 25 and October 2 episode of "Dynamite" respectively to form The Hurt Syndicate. Lashley later went on to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Benjamin earlier this year on the January 22 episode of "Dynamite", having dethroned Private Party as titleholders.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.