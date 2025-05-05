Stokely Hathaway Appears To Lose Last Name, Introduced As 'Stokely' On AEW Collision

AEW's Stokely Hathaway, who recently returned to AEW television, will now only go by his first name, Stokely, on AEW shows.

Hathaway returned to AEW on the April 23, 2025, edition of "AEW Dynamite," where he announced that he's FTR's new manager. In the promo that he cut, he introduced himself using the Stokely Hathaway name, but it was later altered to just Stokely on AEW's roster page. FTR were in action on the latest "AEW Collision," where they faced and defeated Paragon in a two-out-of-three falls match, with Stokely accompanying them to the ring, now without the Hathaway name.

As per a report, the idea for Stokely to team with FTR was pitched nearly a year ago, but was then put on the back burner before AEW decided to go with the pairing. Stokely was last seen as the manager of Kris Statlander, which ended last October after the latter became a babyface. The former WWE star remained on the sidelines until his return on "Dynamite" last month, with his long absence attributed to taking some personal time.

The partnership with FTR — who recently turned heel after betraying Cope — seems like a match made in heaven, as Stokely had already established himself as a top heel manager in AEW when he was paired with Statlander.

On his very first night as FTR's "agent," Stokely got down to business, stating that he would "expunge" the suspension against the duo and ensure they were reimbursed for the fine they received following their attack on Cope at last month's Dynasty pay-per-view. With Stokely representing them, FTR could target climbing the AEW tag team division and winning the AEW Tag Team titles, which they haven't held since October 2023.