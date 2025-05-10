Ex-AEW Star Ricky Saints: I Got To Attend WWE WrestleMania Without Getting In Trouble

NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints has seemingly gotten comfortable with his new home in WWE since signing with the promotion a few months ago, and it certainly helped to attend WrestleMania without controversy. Saints memorably made the news when he was spotted last year at WrestleMania XL while he was still signed with AEW; he had previously been spotted backstage at Royal Rumble 2023.

"I feel great," Saints said to kick off a recent appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show." "Oh my God, I'm here; my first 'Mania weekend where I'm actually allowed to be here in public and not get in trouble! It's perfect!"

Saints was subsequently asked to recall his feelings last year watching his friend, Cody Rhodes, "finish his story" by defeating Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night 2.

"That wasn't my first 'Mania, I've been to a few of them, but that was great just because I saw a good friend of mine finally win the big one," Saints recalled. "It was a great weekend, but I do remember saying to myself that that would be the last time that I was on that side of the glass panel, so to speak."

Saints made his WWE debut back in February, 24 hours after receiving his release from AEW; he'd been kept off TV for nearly a year. Saints has only just captured the North American Championship, but the star has admitted that he has high aspirations for his future in WWE, and ultimately wants to become the WWE Champion someday.

