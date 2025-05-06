Backstage Update On Breakup Timeline Of WWE NXT Faction Meta-Four

Last week was a tough week for the "NXT" faction Meta-Four. Not only did the group wind up going their separate ways, albeit amicably, on "NXT," but a few days later some of them found themselves unemployed. Former members Jakara Jackson and Oro Mensah were among the seventeen wrestlers that WWE parted ways with on Friday, strongly suggesting that Mensah and Jackson's fates were sealed when WWE decided to split Meta-Four up.

Whether that actually was the case or not remains a mystery. But on last Thursday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," just a day before it was revealed that Mensah and Jackson were being let go, Dave Meltzer revealed that they and fellow Meta-Four members Lash Legend and Noam Darr only learned of the group's break up hours before it aired on TV.

"That was decided that day..." Meltzer said. "Or I shouldn't say decided...they got the word that day."

Though the releases were still a day off, both Meltzer and co-host Bryan Alvarez seemed to have some inkling that WWE could be looking to move on from talents, and speculated that certain booking decisions on the show could bode poorly for talents. Fortunately, Meltzer and Alvarez' speculation proved incorrect for some, with Ashante and The Family's Luca Crusifino both surviving the Friday cuts, despite Alvarez and Meltzer being concerned for them given their onscreen direction.

Both Mensah and Jackson commented on their WWE departures, with Mensah thanking fans for his support, and stating he always gave "110%" during his WWE run. Jackson meanwhile revealed her intent to continue in wrestling once her 30 day non compete expired on June 1, and told fans not to worry about her, but to "worry about ya pockets" instead."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription