Backstage News On Planned Main Event For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and his career-long rival and Backlash opponent Randy Orton will go face-to-face in the ring on Friday for the final time before their bout in Orton's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. According to PWInsider Elite, the main event segment of "WWE SmackDown" will feature Cena and Orton. Throughout the beginning of the show on Friday, WWE only touted Cena's appearance, not his challenger's.

The last time Orton and Cena went face-to-face in the ring was the April 25 episode of "SmackDown" when they got into a war of words, with Orton telling Cena he needed to grow up and have children. Cena said he had been raising everyone else's kids for the last 25 years. He told Orton he'd erase three generations of his family's legacy when he retires with the Undisputed WWE Championship belt. At the end of the segment, Orton dodged a shot from Cena with the belt and hit him with an RKO, the second RKO from out of nowhere Cena has taken on his retirement tour. Orton initially hit Cena with the move when "The Last Real Champion" was celebrating in the ring on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania following his victory over Cody Rhodes.