WWE RAW 5/12/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Rusev left WWE due to COVID-era budget cuts, and of course 2020 feels like an actual lifetime ago, so re-introducing him with this new character to fans is a good idea and something I think WWE is doing really well so far. They're also not oversaturating "Raw" with him and doing too much too quickly. He's only had one match back since re-signing with the company and he wasn't even on the show tonight, but his pre-taped backstage promo tonight was really good.

I really liked how the promo was shot, from the lighting to how the footage from last week's match was used in between cuts of Rusev talking to the camera backstage. He had some really interesting lines, too. He said he didn't want to hurt Otis, he just "wanted to go home and be rich" but he was once "programmed by lesser people, too." I don't know if these are shots at AEW in any way, but it does sound like his previous character in the other company, from what I know, talking about being rich but not going as far as to mention his "hot, flexible wife." He mentioned he can't leave his "brothers until we all wake up," so it sounds like he's going to be targeting men that he thinks can be doing greater things within the company. He ended the promo by mentioning the "abyss" once again, which he has yet to really fully explain, but I'm assuming it's some kind of abyss that the big men mid-carders and perhaps others are stuck in.

Even if fans remembered Rusev in the "before times," as I like to call them, he's playing an entirely new character. I wasn't watching AEW when he was playing "The Redeemer" or "God's Favorite Champion," but I know some kind of God-like complex was involved for a bit there, and it seems kind of similar here. Re-introducing him to all fans, even those who knew him in his "Rusev Day" era when he was coming out in a tank at WrestleMania, or back as far as when he was getting heat for getting engaged to Lana in real life, he seems like an entirely new person in storyline, and gone are the silly days of calendars with every day marked as "Rusev Day."

This pre-taped promo was really effective and intriguing and I'm interested in seeing what Rusev is going to do next. From what we saw backstage tonight, he might be squashing Tozawa like a bug whenever the much smaller man is cleared, but we're obviously going to get some more story with Otis through that, so I can't say I mind it.

Written by Daisy Ruth