Bron Breakker To Face Jey Uso In Non-Title Match On Next Week's WWE Raw

Last week, Jey Uso retained the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins in the main event of "WWE Raw" after receiving help from a returning CM Punk. Therefore, last night Rollins interrupted Punk during the opening segment of the show and sent Breakker to unleash an attack on him, but the "Best in the World" would secure backup from both Uso and Sami Zayn. After being frustrated with their failed ambush, Rollins ordered Breakker to assault Uso backstage which led "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce to announce a non-title match for next week's edition of the program.

Ahead of the main event, WWE revealed that Uso and Breakker would go one-on-one next week, which will be the first time both men have competed in singles action since they fought over the Intercontinental Championship late last year.

In addition, WWE also announced that Zayn and Punk will enter battle with Rollins and Breakker on May 24 at Saturday Night's Main Event. The tag-team bout will not only be the first time Rollins and Breakker compete alongside each other since joining forces with Paul Heyman, but will also be Punk's first match since WrestleMania 41. Uso will also defend the World Heavyweight Championship against social media sensation Logan Paul at the event, with the winner set to face GUNTHER on the June 9 edition of "Raw." "The Ring General's" title opportunity will also occur following Money In The Bank, which is scheduled to take place on June 7 in Los Angeles, California.