Report: TNA Champions To Join WWE & AAA Talent For TripleMania Regia

When AAA TripleMania Regia was announced for Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on June 15, just days before AEW would be running "Grand Slam Mexico" in Arena Mexico, the immediate expectation was that WWE would be sending marquee lucha talent, such as Penta, Rey Fenix, Rey Mysterio, and others, to drum up ticket sales. Alas, an AAA presser a week ago revealed none of those names would be coming in, with WWE stars Angel and Berto, JBL, and unnamed TNA stars being the only talents announced for the event.

Shortly after the presser, word emerged that the TNA names were expected to be TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry and The Hardys. As it turns out, that speculation was only half correct. Sports Illustrated's The Takedown reports that while Hendry will be in Monterrey for TripleMania Regia, the Hardys will not be. Instead, TNA will be sending X-Division Champion Moose, and TNA World Tag Team Champions Nic and Ryan Nemeth.

That lineup is a far cry from what was originally rumored for the event, though it at least features names that lucha libre fans will be familiar with. Hendry had previously worked two matches for AAA in 2023, representing Team Europe during the Lucha Libre World Cup. Moose is also a Lucha Libre World Cup vet, having represented the US in 2015, while making a handful of other appearances for AAA since 2017. And many fans will remember Nic Nemeth held the AAA Mega Championship last year, defeating Alberto El Patron to win it in April before dropping it to Patron in August.

Though talent has been announced, no formal matches have been made for TripleMania Regia at this time. Further details are expected in the coming weeks.