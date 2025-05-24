WWE SmackDown 5/23/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

After a while bemoaning the way she had been booked during her brief stint on "WWE Raw" following WrestleMania weekend, it was a welcome surprise to see Giulia qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, not only for that itself but for the fact it came from a win over Charlotte Flair and the current Women's United States Champion. Zelina Vega took the eventual pinfall, because for some reason it would be a cardinal sin to have Flair lose a match if it's not being paid for, and that is a specifically annoying point – champions really should be protected better, from my viewpoint. But you can't win everything, and at the end of the day it was the right decision to have Giulia go over at this stage in time.

The match itself did really well, again unfortunately to the detriment of Vega, in building up the potential of a singles bout between Giulia and Flair further down the line and deservedly on a bigger stage. There were some great exchanges between all three of the competitors and within the vacuum of the bout any of them looked like a deserving winner. In terms of who needed the win on the night more, however, it had to be the debutant. As mentioned, Vega is already a reigning champion established on TV, while Flair is exactly who she is, arguably a walking Money in the Bank contract based on her title resume.

Giulia was already in the conversation for being the best women's wrestler before she joined WWE and took "NXT" over within a short amount of time, so the idea should be to keep her protected as much as possible going forward. She doesn't even have to win the Money in the Bank ladder match, but her just being in the match elevates her standing and it certainly increases the likelihood that it's going to be legitimately exciting.

Written by Max Everett