The Story So Far: Anarchy In The Arena At AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

This weekend's AEW Double or Nothing will see the Anarchy in the Arena match return for the fourth time, pitting the Death Riders' Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir alongside the Young Bucks against The Opps' Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata alongside Willow Nightingale, AEW International Champion Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland. This is the story so far.

Since WrestleDream, having taken the AEW World Championship from Bryan Danielson and re-skinned the Blackpool Combat Club into his Death Riders, Moxley and his faction have been dominant in the numbers game against effectively all of their foes. Up until recently, the trio of Yuta, Castagnoli, and the now-sidelined PAC were the reigning World Trios Champions. But the tide seemed to be changing when PAC was injured, forcing Moxley to take his place in defending the trios titles against The Opps. On the other side, Hook had sustained an injury requiring Hobbs to step up as the new member of The Opps. The bout saw Joe's team draw first blood on the Death Riders, wresting the titles away from the Death Riders by choking out the world champion himself in the middle of the ring.

Joe leveraged that win to get his own opportunity at the world title, facing Moxley in a Steel Cage match during "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break." But he ultimately failed to follow up — while the involvement of the Death Riders was counteracted by the arrival of Joe's teammates and Nightingale, NJPW star Gabe Kidd emerged at the last moment to hand Moxley his briefcase (containing the world title belt) to strike Joe with it and retain his title. Kidd has not been announced as part of Anarchy in the Arena, but it would be a surprise if he didn't get involved one way or another.