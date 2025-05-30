WWE's Natalya Says You Can 'Feel The Passion' From This NXT Star

As an 18-year veteran of WWE, Natalya has been a first-hand witness to the growth of many talents in the company. On a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," "The Queen of Harts" particularly highlighted the journey of the now-former NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer, who experienced a number of struggles and sacrifices along hers.

"You can really feel the passion in her work," Natalya said. "She loves what she does. She fought to get here. I watched her do an interview a little while ago where she talked about she had a [WWE] tryout [and] she didn't get hired. She wasn't ready, so she went and explored the rest of the world, really honed her craft, and fought to come back here."

"... You can feel that in Stephanie's work, she does not take any of this for granted. She brings her passion. And in one night, Stephanie really, really elevated Jacy Jayne."

As Natalya alluded to, Vaquer's NXT Women's Championship reign recently came to an end at the hands of Jacy Jayne and her Fatal Influence stablemates, Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley, on "WWE NXT." With that, Jayne begins her first reign with the title, while Vaquer is reportedly moving up to WWE's main roster, specifically the "WWE Raw" brand.

Vaquer joined WWE last year on the heels of an impressive showing at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where she battled Mercedes Mone in a title-for-title match. Initially, WWE offered her an immediate start on the main roster, but according to Vaquer, she firstly wanted to improve her English and learn the American style of wrestling, things she felt "NXT" would help her with.

