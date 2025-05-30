Dave Meltzer Weighs In On Reported WWE Main Roster Call Ups

Following their respective losses on "WWE NXT" Battleground and "NXT," Jordynne Grace and Stephanie Vaquer are reportedly main-roster bound, with "The Juggernaut" penciled in for the "WWE SmackDown" brand while "La Primera" heads to "WWE Raw." Given that Ricky Saints lost his NXT North American Championship this week as well, speculation toward his potential main roster call-up is also stirring. Pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer weighed in on these developments on the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio."

"They all should be on the main roster," Meltzer said. "Vaquer is way too over to not be taken advantage of fully. Grace didn't leave TNA to do NXT. She left to go on the main roster and she did well in NXT. And obviously, if Ricky Saints was going to stay in NXT for a long time, it's not necessarily a step up for him. I think he wants that step up."

On Friday, Meltzer provided a formal update on Saints' status in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, noting that the former AEW star is "imminently" expected to join WWE's main roster, though his exact destination is unknown. Meltzer also corroborated the aforementioned reports of Vaquer and Grace moving up, while adding that they too are expected to make the move in the near future. Neither Grace nor Vaquer nor Saints were reportedly set for a long stint in "NXT," with Grace notably inking a main-roster level upon her signing with WWE in January.

At Battleground, Vaquer defeated Grace to retain the NXT Women's Championship. Two days later, Jacy Jayne dethroned Vaquer in a shocking "NXT" main event that included interference from Fatal Influence. The same night, Saints fell to Ethan Page.