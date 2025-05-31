John Cena Gets Candid About Skill Regression As WWE Career Winds Down

Father Time can really take its toll, especially if you've been wrestling for 25 years. "The Last Real Champion" John Cena knows that come December, the clock on his career will strike midnight, and his in-ring retirement will take full effect. While his name and moniker will live on eternally, Cena addressed the concerns he has on the state of his body, and why this year was the perfect time for him to host his final run in professional wrestling.

"I can't do those lifts anymore because my body is so beat up," Cena stated on the lack of heavy lifts he can do now compared to the very beginning of his career in a sit-down interview with Stephanie McMahon. "So, as soon as I got through that jagged pill of, like, oh, man, I am never gonna overhead press 374 pounds every again, but let's work to see what the best I can for today is.

"It's a very similar course to WWE. My skills are on regress. If I continue at a full-time physical capability or involvement, I'm not going to run right, and my partner is not going to run right, and our relationship isn't going to run right. Sorry, kid. It's time to close this chapter."

While many within the Cenation fanbase are devastated to know each match he has is one step closer to the end of watching their favorite and only 17-Time World Champion wrestle, Cena's final curtain call is nothing to sneeze at. Although he describes his relationship with the fans as "toxic," he's freeing attitude has allowed him to put on nothing but barn burner matches against megastar tenures like Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and R-Truth. His next match will be at Money in the Bank next Saturday, as he and Logan Paul will team up against whom he calls "the John Cena wanabees," Rhodes and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Jey Uso.

