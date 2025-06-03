Backstage News On Internal Reaction To WWE Not Renewing R-Truth's Talent Contract

When R-Truth announced his departure from WWE, many in the wrestling world were left shocked. However, it seems that WWE's own locker room has been hit the hardest, as Truth's release has seemingly made several Superstars insecure about the stability of their WWE careers.

According to PWInsider, several figures in the locker room initially didn't believe reports of Truth's departure, with some believing that the veteran was either hacked or playing a practical joke. When the legitimacy of Truth's departure made its way around the locker room, however, WWE were left confused as to how WWE could release him. As the roster attempted to process the news, some wondered if Truth had simply been offered an ambassador role, similar to Titus O'Neil's position within the company. While it is unclear whether Truth has been approached with any sort of ambassador deal, Truth's beloved personality would have been fitting for the out-of-ring role.

Others were left feeling insecure in their position within the company. One talent remarked that Truth's departure made them feel that "nothing [was] guaranteed" backstage, while another disclosed that Truth's abrupt and shocking release made them want to ensure the fairness and security of their next WWE contract "well in advance." These remarks come as WWE seeks to bring in new talent, whether that be from "WWE NXT," collaborations with other promotions, or releases from rival promotions. The ushering in of new talent has, according to critics, pushed WWE to cut several acts that do not have consistent, main event television presence. Since Truth was only brought in to enhance storylines, it is possible that his less-than-consistent television presence was the reason for his release.

Several WWE Superstars have taken to social media to show their support for truth, and "far more" are reported to be doing so privately.