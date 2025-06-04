AEW's Dax Harwood Trolls FTR's Fyter Fest Opponents

After over two years of being the good guys, FTR have done a complete 180 ever since they left old pal Adam Copeland laying at AEW Dynasty. Now embracing their inner jerkface alongside Stokely Hathaway, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have been getting under the skin of anyone they've come across, most notably Tony Schiavone, former friend Daniel Garcia, and Nigel McGuinness, in the lead up to their victory over Garica and McGuinness at Double or Nothing.

FTR were at it again last Saturday on "AEW Collision," mocking CMLL luchadors Atlantis Jr. and Templario after they interrupted the duo, prompting the luchadors to ultimately run them out of the ring. Now, ahead of the match between the two teams tonight, Harwood once again decided to antagonize Templario and Atlantis Jr., taking to X for a bit of a troll.

"Tonight's a big night for Atlantic and Tempura Shrimp," Harwood tweeted. "They finally have an opportunity to face the greatest tag team of all time. I'm sure they're nervous. Guys, we put our boots on one foot at a time, just like everyone else! No need to be nervous! 4 solid hours LIVE tonight!"

Much like it was on Saturday, Harwood's overconfidence may turn out to be a weakness. In addition to being two of the top young stars in CMLL, both Atlantis Jr. and Templario have headlined and won mask matches at CMLL's marquee event, the Aniversario, proving they are capable in big match situations. And while Templario is relatively new to the ROH/AEW realm, Atlantis Jr. is not, having wrestled 18 combined matches between the two promotions, as well as holding the ROH TV Championship for 105 days in 2024.