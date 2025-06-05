Nic Nemeth Extols WWE's R-Truth, Unpacks Implications Of Contract Not Being Renewed
It's safe to say that R-Truth's WWE departure last weekend has led to more discussion that most departures have in the past. That discussion has only continued as WWE fans, and wrestlers, have let out their frustrations, with fans chanting for Truth on both "Raw" and "NXT," while his former co-workers have taken to social media to reveal how bummed they are to see him go.
While talking Truth's departure on "Busted Open Radio" Tuesday afternoon, his former co-worker, Nic Nemeth, delved into all aspects of the situation. And he began by giving his view on why he feels the outpouring of support for Truth has been so strong.
"I don't know how deep we're going to get into this, but behind the scenes on so many different occasions...after a show, at a bar or a restaurant, that's where the real stories come out about this guy, and how he's done such positive things behind the scenes or in the ring," Nemeth said. "But it's one of those times where everybody in the business, off air, off the record, has something like 'This guy. He only thinks of himself.' Or 'This guy. He's always trying to do something negative.' Someone will have a story somewhere, or several people.
"When it comes to Ronnie, there's no roast, there's no 'Hey, yeah, he's pretty good, but you know, this.' It is just positivity about how he was great to work with, is great to work with, is great to watch, and is great to have as a friend...All these different aspects that not everybody can check those boxes off, and he checks that box off for everybody. And that is just an unseen thing. And that's why that outpouring is out there, and probably continues to be, because it is absolutely deserved."
Nemeth Says R-Truth Release Is A Sign Of An End Of An Era In WWE
This led to co-host Dave LaGreca then asking Nemeth why WWE chose to let go of Truth if he had so much value in that regard. Nemeth then turned his attention to something many have put the blame on for Truth's departure; WWE's run under the TKO banner. Many have pointed to WWE now being run by a conglomerate instead of one person, such as Vince McMahon, as a catalyst for many long-time wrestlers and employees being let go, and Nemeth appears to agree that it played a role in Truth's departure. He also believes it's a sign that wrestling companies of the good gone days might be on their way out.
"WWE was finally sold, and it's hard, because some of us, someone like me who was there for 20 years, you don't see it as htis publicly traded company ," Nemeth said. "You see it behind the scenes as...it's not family because you know better, it's business. But when you work for someone for 20 years, it gets very...the conversations you have are pretty serious, or there's tears involved, or it's big moments in your life, you forget that it's still a business.
"And then being sold to an entity that has a bottom line, then you don't have that 'Well, this guy worked here for 30 years. He deserves to at least watch the front door, because he can't bag groceries anymore' or something like that. Not that there was a mom and pop aspect to it, but that, I believe, is gone...my thinking would be that era of companies is over."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription