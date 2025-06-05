Nic Nemeth Extols WWE's R-Truth, Unpacks Implications Of Contract Not Being Renewed

It's safe to say that R-Truth's WWE departure last weekend has led to more discussion that most departures have in the past. That discussion has only continued as WWE fans, and wrestlers, have let out their frustrations, with fans chanting for Truth on both "Raw" and "NXT," while his former co-workers have taken to social media to reveal how bummed they are to see him go.

While talking Truth's departure on "Busted Open Radio" Tuesday afternoon, his former co-worker, Nic Nemeth, delved into all aspects of the situation. And he began by giving his view on why he feels the outpouring of support for Truth has been so strong.

"I don't know how deep we're going to get into this, but behind the scenes on so many different occasions...after a show, at a bar or a restaurant, that's where the real stories come out about this guy, and how he's done such positive things behind the scenes or in the ring," Nemeth said. "But it's one of those times where everybody in the business, off air, off the record, has something like 'This guy. He only thinks of himself.' Or 'This guy. He's always trying to do something negative.' Someone will have a story somewhere, or several people.

"When it comes to Ronnie, there's no roast, there's no 'Hey, yeah, he's pretty good, but you know, this.' It is just positivity about how he was great to work with, is great to work with, is great to watch, and is great to have as a friend...All these different aspects that not everybody can check those boxes off, and he checks that box off for everybody. And that is just an unseen thing. And that's why that outpouring is out there, and probably continues to be, because it is absolutely deserved."