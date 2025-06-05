Deonna Purrazzo Calls This AEW Star Her Dream Match

After a strong start to her AEW career that saw her challenge "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship, Deonna Purrazzo has struggled to regain her momentum, leading to her expressing frustration with a lack of opportunities. But the "Virtuosa" still hasn't given up on one day working her way back up the AEW food chain, and when she does so, she has her eyes on one of the promotion's biggest stars.

In an interview with the "Lightweights Podcast," Purrazzo was asked about her AEW stipulation dream match. Very few will be surprised that the stipulation Purrazzo picked fits with her technical wrestling style, something she also feels would fit her preferred opponent.

"A submission match [against] Mercedes Mone," Purrazzo said. "I just think we've both, like, established careers on our submissions. Me with the Fujiwara, primarily in WWE with her with the Bank Statement. I just think that the wrestler she is, and she is very much a technician in her own right, and so am I, we can make magic, particularly with a submission match."

Purrazzo and Mone have been in AEW for around the same time, with Purrazzo debuting only two months before Mone arrived at "AEW Dynamite: Big Business," but the two have yet to formally cross paths in the ring. If they do, it's possible Purrazzo will have the chance to win a lot of gold, as Mone, the TBS Champion, is set to challenge Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In next month, setting up Mone to become the first women to hold the AEW Women's and TBS Championships at the same time.

