Backstage News On Whether Kyle Fletcher Has Heat In AEW After Dangerous Powerbomb Spot

Kyle Fletcher had the chance to leave the May 28 episode of "AEW Dynamite" with the AEW TNT Championship as he attempted to dethrone Adam Cole, but "The Protostar's" night couldn't have gone any worse. Not only did he get disqualified thanks to interference from The Don Callis Family, but he almost seriously injured Cole after attempting to powerbomb Cole on to the apron, only for Cole to miss the apron and almost hit his head on the apron and the floor.

The spot reportedly left some people backstage in AEW extremely furious due to Cole's history of head injuries and concussions, and while Cole only left with a "jacked up elbow," some people have wondered if Fletcher still has heat on him. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. Sapp reported that while the spot was reckless, no one was actively looking for Fletcher to be punished or penalized as there will always be risks in wrestling, even with the simplest of spots. Fletcher reportedly felt very bad about the spot, and thanks to the fact that he is well liked backstage, it looks as if the spot will be forgotten about sooner rather than later.

It looks as if the feud between Fletcher and Cole will continue on the road to All In Texas as Cole got the pinfall in the main event of the "AEW Collision" portion of Fyter Fest 2025, pinning Rocky Romero of The Don Callis Family. After the match, Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita came out to stare down Cole, Daniel Garcia, and the other members of Paragon, with Fletcher having a firm eye on the TNT Championship, and given how their last match went, it's only a matter of time before "The Protostar" will want another shot at Cole's crown.