WWE Worlds Collide: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

While I loved the fact that Santos Escobar got his first televised victory since last summer and Legado del Fantasma got a victory overall as a trio, which I'm not sure has ever happened before, WWE must think we're dumb. There had been recent dissension in the faction, with Berto not on board with what Escobar and Angel were up to. I noticed this last night on "WWE SmackDown" when they played the vignette where the three men were all hyped up to take on Psycho Clown, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Pagano today with seemingly no issues between them. Just a few weeks ago, they were all sitting around a table discussing their future plans in another video, and Berto walked out on Angel and Escobar as the pair toasted to the future. While Escobar was confident that Berto would "come around," we didn't see what officially brought him back into the fold 100%. I guess we're to presume it was Escobar getting the faction this match.

So, while I pondered this last night during "SmackDown," part of me thought maybe something would happen between Legado today where Berto would get upset at Escobar and refuse to tag in or something, screwing the faction over. Or perhaps Berto would take the pin, enraging Escobar. I was surprised when Escobar got the victory and the men celebrated together in the ring like nothing ever happened.

I suppose that's not necessarily anything wrong on the end of Worlds Collide, but it's certainly an issue with WWE's storytelling. It's almost like they decided Legado wasn't important enough that the fans would remember the story they were starting to tell or, dare we, expect closure. I'm also not sure where Legado del Fantasma goes from here, especially if everything is back to sunshine and rainbows with them. It seemed like a good time to split them back up, with Escobar going his own way and Berto and Angel getting in the mix of the stacked "SmackDown" tag team division. While I enjoyed the match overall, the ending just had me confused as to where we're going on "SmackDown."

Written by Daisy Ruth