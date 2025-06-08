Nikki Bella Announced For WWE Raw Appearance, Will Reportedly Kick Off New Storyline

Following the Money in the Bank premium live event in Los Angeles, WWE now heads to Phoenix, Arizona for the fallout episode of "WWE Raw." As announced by WWE, this episode will feature the return of WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

"See you all Monday!!" Nikki wrote on X alongside a graphic promoting her upcoming appearance. According to PWInsider, this appearance will mark the beginning of a new storyline arc for the former WWE Divas Champion.

Fans last saw Nikki in the ring as a participant in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble. Nikki entered the match from the coveted number 30 position, with an elimination to Bayley coming moments after. In her brief outing, Nikki also crossed paths with Nia Jax and former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, the former of whom ultimately removed her from the field for a fourth place finish. Afterward, Nikki told fans they'd have to stay tuned to see if her in-ring return was merely a one-off or a sign of more to come. Given the aforementioned news, it appears to be the latter.

While there is no official word on the specific storyline in which Nikki will take part, the timing of her return notably lines up along the path to WWE Night of Champions as well as WWE's second-ever all-women's premium live event, Evolution. WWE Evolution has been a recent topic of discussion on the "The Nikki & Brie Show," which Nikki co-hosts alongside her sister and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella.

WWE Night of Champions will emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 28. WWE Evolution 2 will follow shortly after from Atlanta, Georgia on July 13, with WWE Saturday Night's Main Event and The Great American Bash taking place the day before. At the inaugural Evolution event in 2018, Nikki unsuccessfully challenged Ronda Rousey for the WWE Raw Women's Championship with her sister Brie by her side.