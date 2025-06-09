Dave Meltzer Weighs In On WWE's Acquisition Of AAA

Nearly two months after it was first announced that WWE was purchasing AAA, the two sides officially kicked off their relationship with Worlds Collide this past Saturday. The show featured El Hijo del Vikingo retaining the AAA Mega Championship against Chad Gable in the main event, as well as a slew of talent that American fans weren't used to. Of those individuals, Mr. Iguana appeared to wow fans the most, earning a cameo at WWE Money in the Bank, and reports that he would be featured more in "NXT" going forward.

Of course, that was likely to have happened anyway, even if Iguana and his pal Yezka hadn't stolen the show on Saturday. Taking about Worlds Collide on Sunday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer discussed the contractual status of all the AAA luchadors who appeared on the show, making it clear that all of them had been locked down before anyone stepped out from behind the curtain.

"WWE, you know, one of the things that everyone did, not everyone in AAA, but all the people that they're using, they signed a lot of them to contracts, including people who are not even on this show, but everyone who is on this show," Meltzer said. "Because the last thing they want is somebody's on this show, and Tony Khan goes and signs them because they're not under contract. So everyone's under contract. And they're doing merch with everyone."

Those contracted AAA talents can next be seen this weekend, when AAA holds TripleMania Regia out of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. At the moment, it's unclear if the show will be shown in the United States, though it is expected to be broadcast in Mexico.

