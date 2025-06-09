Backstage Update On Former WWE Women's Tag Champs The IIconics Returning To TNA

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, The IInspiration, returned to TNA Wrestling at Against All Odds on Friday after over three years of absence, and a new report from Fightful Select clarified a few details about their arrival to the promotion. The outlet reiterated their previous report that both of their deals are for less than a year.

In a previous report, Fightful said that a TNA source indicated that regime changes within the promotion led to McKay and Lee's return, but the outlet clarified that wasn't the case, and the women had good personal and professional relationships with previous management, including Gail Kim. TNA let go of several high-profile names in March, including Kim, after losing former President Scott D'Amore in September 2024.

Lee and McKay took the last few years after departing the professional wrestling scene in 2022 to grow their families. Both became mothers for the first time. According to Fightful, the IInspiration's deal was done at least a week in advance of their return and TNA had teased it internally. During their Against All Odds debut, they indicated they were coming for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships, held by Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance.

The former Billie Kay and Peyton Royce were known as the IIconics in WWE, where they once held the Women's Tag Team Championships after a victory at WrestleMania 35. They were released by WWE in August 2021 and debuted in IMPACT at Bound For Glory in October that year. In April 2022, they announced they were both stepping away from in-ring action and thanked D'Amore and "the entire IMPACT family" in a joint statement.