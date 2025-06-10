Bully Ray Hopes AEW Circles Back To This Hurt Syndicate Seed Planted On Dynamite

With the AEW World Tag Team Championships now firmly in their grasp, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, along with MVP, have had their focuses largely diverted towards MJF, who they hemmed and hawed over letting into the Hurt Syndicate before finally accepting him prior to Double or Nothing. But accepting MJF into the fold has allowed some of his past business to become the Hurt Syndicate's business, as seen last Wednesday on "AEW Fyter Fest," when Lashley, Benjamin, and MVP needed to save MJF from a Will Ospreay attack after MJF interrupted Ospreay's interview.

Reviewing the segment immediately after the show on "Busted Open After Dark," two-time Hall of Famer Bully Ray largely kept to recapping the events, other than giving praise of Lashley, Benjamin, and MVP's work in AEW so far. But he appeared to get more excited once he reached the end of his recap, calling to attention a quick moment shared between Lashley and Ospreay that he feels has massive potential to payoff in the long-run.

"Bobby was the last one to walk out," Bully said. "And Bobby and Will had, like a three second staredown. Just enough for me to go 'Oh, I'd love to see that.' See guys, styles make a fight. We've heard that forever in boxing, but that also is true for pro wrestling. You can only watch...an Ospreay vs. Ricochet match so many times, and I'm just using them because of the styles. It's the same style. And yes, it's fun to watch, but when you get complete opposite ends of the spectrum, that's when it gets real fun."

