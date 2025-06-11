AEW's Jeff Jarrett Shares Initial Surprise, Bottom Line Of WWE Moving WrestleMania 42

After years of having the location for next year's WrestleMania locked in before that year's Mania had even taken place, WWE changed things up this year, though not by design. Despite The Rock announcing earlier this year that WrestleMania 42 would be in New Orleans, it emerged later in the spring that WWE would be moving the event out of the site of WrestleMania's 30 and 34. Just a few weeks later, WWE confirmed rumors going around by announcing WrestleMania 42 would instead be in Las Vegas, the site of WrestleMania 41.

On the latest "My World," AEW's Jeff Jarrett and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed the move from New Orleans back to Vegas, with Jarrett even noting that he had seen signs for WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans when AEW ran a show in Lakefront, Louisiana in April. That proves to Jarrett that the decision to move venues was very much a last minute call, and is a reason why he was initially caught off guard by it, though he quickly realized there was nothing to be shocked about.

"In a way, yes, [I] was very surprised," Jarrett said. "But then I caught myself before that...thought had time to bake in my brain. And I just said 'Nope, this is TKO. This is the new WWE.' So all the, quote, unquote, rules that I think everyone has been so accustomed to, WrestleMania [in], you know, Detroit, in Chicago, in New York, in Boston, and LA and Dallas and New Orleans, and maybe in Atlanta...there's talk of here in the hometown [Nashville], quite the buzz, candidly, behind closed doors, and 'Oh, they're going to get a Mania' and all this. At the end of the day, it's 'he who has the biggest checkbook gets WrestleMania.'"

If you quote this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription