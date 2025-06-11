AEW Drops Summer Blockbuster Preview Ahead Of Dynamite

After going four hours long last week for "Fyter Fest," AEW's ready to do it all again tonight, when "Summer Blockbuster" airs out of Portland, Oregon. Whether these four hour blocks become the norm, given reports that Warner Brothers Discover is experimenting with "AEW Collision's" timeslot, remains to be seen. But regardless, it isn't stopping AEW from putting their best foot forward from hyping up the show.

Taking to X earlier this afternoon, AEW dropped a near four and a half minute video hyping up tonight's "Summer Blockbuster." Leaving no stone unturned, the preview video showcased all the matches and angles taking place across tonight's four hour block, starting with some hype towards the contract signing for Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada's Winner Take All match at All In. This was followed by highlights of Anthony Bowens and Kyle Fletcher, new AEW star Thekla beating up Jamie Hayter and Lady Frost before being confronted by Queen Aminata, and Tay Melo's return, setting up her and Anna Jay reuniting to battle Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.

That then gave way to hype for the big matches, starting with Komander and Jetspeed taking on The Hurt Syndicate, which segued seamlessly into Mistico's appearance, one MJF is expected to watch very closely. Hype was also given to AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm's match with Julia Hart, and her All In challenger Mercedes Mone, before finally reaching the anticipated Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland match. The bout is a rematch from last year's Forbidden Door, with Ospreay hoping to avenge his loss to Strickland and perhaps get himself, Strickland, and "Hangman Adam Page on the same page.