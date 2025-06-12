AEW's Jeff Jarrett Calls Out Missed Opportunity & 'Ego' Of WWE-R-Truth Drama
AEW's Jeff Jarrett has lambasted WWE for how they handled the R-Truth contract situation.
After R-Truth returned to WWE at Money in the Bank, WWE CCO revealed that his exit was a part of the story, with "The Game" asking fans to "enjoy the show." Jarrett, during a recent edition of his "My World" podcast, criticized WWE for letting him go over money, and their explanation for his return.
"Authenticity, transparency, accountability — what a missed opportunity, I think, in so many ways in that just the whole 'enjoy the show' to me screams one thing that as opposed to trying to slide on through it and cover it up," he began. "I think it exposed in more the ego of, 'Hey, I screwed up,' but the reality is we're going back to however he got cut. It wasn't because Ron screwed up or was late or whatever it was. They were cutting him because of money, whether it was a little money or a lot of money, but they let him go over dollars and cents. It wasn't over behavior or none of that."
Jarrett repeated his criticism of Triple H and co., by stating that they should've admitted that they made a mistake by letting R-Truth go, instead of telling the fans that it was all a part of the story.
"To me, it's only ego that you don't say, 'Hey, man, we screwed up as a company and let him go. But we're listening, we're listening to you fans and we're going to bring you back.' They're saying the opposite story, 'Enjoy the show,'" Jarrett added.
Jarrett questions reason for R-Truth's WWE exit
Jeff Jarrett questioned how WWE could've taken the decision to not re-sign R-Truth to a new contract, considering how beloved he is. The AEW star believes that Truth is one of the few stars that fans don't have anything to be angry towards.
"Did they think the people, the WWE Universe, were just going to stand up and applaud, 'Yay, you got rid of Truth,' [who is] a beloved character, who has been a staple of the WWE ... the comedy, the lightness, like he hasn't been in a heated angle or anything like that, the 24/7 and the bits and pieces and everything that goes with it. If there's one guy in this business that has never given — since he returned there — any fan to be upset at, it's Ronnie," said the veteran star.
Jarrett further asked if the decision to let Truth's contract run down a financial decision, or one where WWE wants to let go of stars who were favorites of Vince McMahon, which Truth certainly was.
"They kind of thought through all this, for them to make the cut — well, why did they make the cut? Was it financial, or was it, 'Hey, man, he's a Vince guy. We got to, you know, we're slowly weeding out.' What was the real reason? But I'll stay with, okay, so it's a financial thing. But then the backlash happened, and then they doubled down."
Truth previously spoke positively about McMahon and their relationship, stating that McMahon supported him in every endevor and helped him out personally too.