AEW's Jeff Jarrett Calls Out Missed Opportunity & 'Ego' Of WWE-R-Truth Drama

AEW's Jeff Jarrett has lambasted WWE for how they handled the R-Truth contract situation.

After R-Truth returned to WWE at Money in the Bank, WWE CCO revealed that his exit was a part of the story, with "The Game" asking fans to "enjoy the show." Jarrett, during a recent edition of his "My World" podcast, criticized WWE for letting him go over money, and their explanation for his return.

"Authenticity, transparency, accountability — what a missed opportunity, I think, in so many ways in that just the whole 'enjoy the show' to me screams one thing that as opposed to trying to slide on through it and cover it up," he began. "I think it exposed in more the ego of, 'Hey, I screwed up,' but the reality is we're going back to however he got cut. It wasn't because Ron screwed up or was late or whatever it was. They were cutting him because of money, whether it was a little money or a lot of money, but they let him go over dollars and cents. It wasn't over behavior or none of that."

Jarrett repeated his criticism of Triple H and co., by stating that they should've admitted that they made a mistake by letting R-Truth go, instead of telling the fans that it was all a part of the story.

"To me, it's only ego that you don't say, 'Hey, man, we screwed up as a company and let him go. But we're listening, we're listening to you fans and we're going to bring you back.' They're saying the opposite story, 'Enjoy the show,'" Jarrett added.