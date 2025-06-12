Bully Ray Thinks This Is Ron Killings' Only Path To WWE Champ John Cena

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena defeated Ron "R-Truth" Killings via a low blow and an Attitude Adjustment. In a surprise move, Truth then returned the favor by striking Cena at WWE Money in the Bank, just days after being informed that his WWE contract wouldn't be renewed. With Truth now officially back in WWE thanks to the campaigning of the WWE Universe and his peers, many fans are hoping he goes after Cena once again. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, however, isn't sure that will be the case, except under one specific circumstance.

"The only way I logically see Truth getting back to Cena is through the King of the Ring," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "Because if I'm R-Truth, I already got John Cena back. You blasted me with a belt and cost me the championship. I blasted you with the belt, I cost you the victory, and I cost you to lose to Cody Rhodes, the last guy you probably wanted to lose to. So now how do we get them back on track? Serious Ron Killings enters serious wrestling tournament, becomes King of the Ring, gets to Cena."

Earlier this week, WWE unveiled the official King of the Ring tournament brackets, with Sami Zayn already advancing to the semi-finals. One spot in the tourney remains open as a mystery man is set to round out a first-round matchup involving Rusev, Sheamus, and Bronson Reed. Given that Truth, now performing under his real name of Ron Killings, resides on the "WWE Raw" brand like the others, it is possible that he could emerge as the mystery fourth competitor.

The winner of the 2025 King of the Tournament will earn a world title match at WWE SummerSlam. Last year's crown was claimed by GUNTHER, who then went on to claim the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Damian Priest at the respective SummerSlam event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.