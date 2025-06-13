WWE's Nikki Cross Wishes Fans A Happy Friday The 13th With Wyatt Sicks Pic

Today marks Friday the 13th, and while many of us try to avoid falling victim to any unlucky repercussions, like breaking mirrors, walking under ladders, or being approached by black cats, we sure know Nikki Cross is not. Relishing this day, the Wyatt Sicks member took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to wish everyone a happy yet cautionary Friday the 13th. In her post, Abby the Witch wrote, "Happy Friday the 13th" with a picture of her very frightening stable underneath.

Happy Friday the 13th pic.twitter.com/rTgbiktHZK — Nikki Cross (@WWENikkiCross) June 13, 2025

On what would have been Bray Wyatt's 38th birthday, the Wyatt Sicks made their long-awaited television return, but this time to "WWE SmackDown," on May 23. Although they were already under the blue branded banner since January, they had to wait for their formidable comeback as their leader Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy) was out on the injured reserves. Since their return, the Wyatt Sicks have their collective teeth sunk into the men's tag team division, with the desire of having two of their members become the next WWE Tag Team Champions, which are currently being held by The Street Profits for the second time in their careers.

As they're nearing their one year anniversary since their formation on June 17, 2024, several stablemates have past history acquiring tag team hardware, including Erick Rowan (two-time WWE Tag Team, and one-time NXT Tag Team Champion), Dallas (one-time WWE World Tag Team Champion, as well as former NXT and 24/7 Champion), and Cross (three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion). Regarding Cross, it's possible she challenges for the Women's Tag Team Titles in the future with a former tag team partner of hers, should the rumors turn true that Alexa Bliss will soon join the eerie group.