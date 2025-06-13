Wrestling Inc. Readers Respond: 6/13/2025

Wrestling Inc. readers hear from us every day of the week. Now, it's time for us to hear from you. In Readers Respond, our editorial staff will pull select comments left by our readers — not just to publish them, but to provide our thoughts in response.

After R-Truth cut his hair and anointed himself Ron Killings on "WWE Raw," leading Bully Ray to speculate about Killings winning King of the Ring, WINC reader Kiryu expressed some dismay, positing that "the same thing that happened with Jey could be happening with Truth. Fans love him and he gets a great reaction so he is gonna be put in a spot where he doesn't belong."

"Fans were upset Truth was gone because he gave them so many great comedic moments over the years, not because they wanna see him in a serious role," the comment continued. "Just further goes to show how clueless WWE are these days, they are gonna force a 53-year-old into serious matches and his age will very quickly show."

This skepticism was far from universal, however — reader Stoned Gnome, for example, wants much more for Truth than just serious matches.

"Truth beating Cena would be a great moment and could be the catalyst for Cena turning babyface again," they wrote. "After the match, have Truth cut a promo with him scolding Cena and them afterwards hugging it out. People would pop for Cena putting Truth over, and [it'd] send the people home happy."

We suspect there might be a middle ground between simply returning R-Truth to his comedic role and having him defeat the actual WWE Champion. If this is how he wants his (presumed) last WWE run to go, we have no problem with him taking things in a different direction to wrap up his career. It's true that in the process he's taking away TV time from other, probably younger talent, but the bottom line is that Killings has forged a connection with the audience, and that is ultimately always going to mean more than things like age and workrate. We have zero interest in him beating Cena, but we have zero issues with one last serious Ron Killings run.