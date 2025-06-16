Matt Hardy Praises WWE For Making R-Truth Situation 'Right'

Just two weeks ago, R-Truth's career was at a crossroads, his time with WWE seemingly at an end following the promotion allowing his contract to expire. But a borderline fan revolt and a phone call from Nick Khan changed everything, and Truth is now back in WWE, now more serious than ever, and set to wrestle John Cena this Friday on "SmackDown," in a rematch from Saturday Night's Main Event less than a month ago.

Truth's brief departure and return has drawn plenty of analysis, speculation, and everything in between regarding whether the situation was a work or shoot, WWE's handling of the whole process, and where Truth goes from here. For Matt Hardy, however, the most important thing is that WWE made good on the situation, as he revealed on the latest "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

"One thing I will say about this...I love the fact that they jumped right on this," Hardy said. "As soon as they said...or as soon as Truth announced 'My contract is going to be expiring, they're not going to renew it, I'm going to be moving on, but thank you guys, blah blah blah,' all the blow back to that was so strong and so powerful, and those people were so committed to supporting Ron Killings or R-Truth or K-Kwik, whatever you want to call him.

"The fact that they had all that backlash, there was all that blowback to WWE, and the fact that WWE listened to the people, which is doing the right thing, and they made it right as soon as they possibly could. So kudos to WWE for doing that. Like, sure, maybe it wasn't the best decision to not renew his deal, but they did do what they could do to make it right."

