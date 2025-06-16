Mark Henry Discusses 'Schizophrenia' Of Ron Killings' New WWE Gimmick

As part of his return to WWE following a brief separation, Ron Killings has dropped the R-Truth of it all, and reverted back to wrestling under his real name. The shift was reportedly at the bequest of Killings, who was looking to move away from the comedy gimmick he was most known for towards a more serious character, similar to one he portrayed during his time in TNA in the mid-2000s, where he became a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

While he seems to agree Killings is going a more serious direction, Mark Henry doesn't believe it's entirely straightforward. On Monday's "Busted Open Radio," after listening to Killing's appearance on "Busted Open" last Thursday, Henry proposed that Killings was going for a split personality gimmick, rotating between portraying himself and R-Truth.

"Guys, this is a simple case of mistaken identity, schizophrenia," Henry said. "He's saying 'I'm driving now.' And then he says that 'I'm trying to protect you.' He spoke to himself. Now, when I see crazy, I see...he truly might have broken. He might have snapped."

It didn't appear that Henry's co-hosts, Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray, were fully onboard with Henry's theory, but it didn't stop Henry from doubling down on it, and applauding WWE for using Killing's current character as a way to shine a light on mental health.

"That's some next level [stuff]," Henry said. "Like I think that if that's what it is, then the WWE would be shameful not to record it, because it's entertaining. I'm just looking at it from the standpoint of...the world has a heavy duty mental crisis, mental issue crisis. And I think this is a way to point the finger at it."

