MVP Discusses Professionalism Of Fellow AEW Star Chris Jericho

Over their careers, there were times that AEW stars Chris Jericho and MVP didn't see eye to eye, including an incident on the 2020 Jericho Cruise where MVP reportedly knocked Jericho out, a 2020 Twitter exchange, and a "tense" encounter in a Houston, Texas hotel lobby in 2022. Things seem better now, however, as the two reportedly made amends once MVP arrived in AEW last year, with MVP going to Jericho directly to hash out their issues.

But even in the times where the two were on bad terms, it seems MVP retained a level of respect for Jericho from their times working together in WWE back in the late 2000s. On the third episode of the podcast "Marking Out with MVP and Dwayne Swayze," MVP recalled a valuable lesson in professionalism he learned from Jericho when they worked together, one that he wound up applying years later when he first worked with current Hurt Syndicate stablemate MJF.

"Chris Jericho campaigned for me to beat him one day in a match," MVP said. "And Chris Jericho said 'It doesn't hurt me to lose to you, but it does a lot you to beat me.' And he campaigned for me to win. And I learned that and I went 'Okay.' There are certain...Like, when I was in MLW with MJF, we had a match, I put MJF over. And it reminds me of that period, you know? It didn't hurt me, and where he was at in his time in his career coming up, it was a really good win for him. And that's professionalism."

