Mercedes Mone's First CMLL Women's Title Challenger Named

"The CEO" Mercedes Mone added yet another title to her ever growing collection at the Grand Slam Mexico edition of "AEW Dynamite" on June 18, defeating Zeuxis to become the new CMLL World Women's Champion. However, it seems that Mone isn't content with simply winning another title, she wants to assert her dominance as she will be staying in Mexico until the end of the week as her first defense for the CMLL World Women's Championship has been confirmed.

New championship won — and a new challenger already found for this Friday Night! While NEW @CMLL_OFICIAL World Women's Champion @MercedesVarnado was celebrating her victory, she was confronted by CMLL's @LaCatalinagar, who's looking for a fight. And Mercedes has accepted the... pic.twitter.com/hCRsUpUWRE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2025

Following her victory, Mone's photoshoot was interrupted by CMLL star La Catalina, who was angry at the fact that she had been putting in the hard work to reach the top of the CMLL women's division, only for "The CEO" to swoop in and take the top prize in her first match. This prompted Catalina to issue a challenge to Mone for her newly won crown, a challenge that Mone accepted, stating that she will see her on Friday at the Fantastica Mania event in Arena Mexico on June 20. The match has since been made official by both companies, and will be the only title match on a night that will not only feature stars from AEW and CMLL, but ROH, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and RevPro as well.

With the CMLL World Women's Championship around her waist, Mone is now tasked with carrying six title belts from four different promotions. She has been the AEW TBS Champion since Double or Nothing 2024, and by winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at the same event a year later, she was awarded another title belt. The RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship consists of two title belts, which she won from Mina Shirakawa at Wrestle Dynasty in January, and on June 6, she made a surprise appearance for the EWA promotion in Austria, winning the EWA Women's Championship in the process.