Bully Ray Expects A Stipulation To Be Added To WWE SNME Title Match

In his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, Goldberg will walk into the State Farm Arena in 23 days, either breaking his five year dry spell of not holding gold by becoming the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, or say goodbye and peacefully retire from in-ring competition. This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Goldberg fired a stern warning to the new two-time Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER that he was "next." His vendetta to seek vengeance from their first confrontation at Bad Blood last October has now turned into a main event clashing at WWE's upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray sees this match going either way. What draws him the most to this upcoming match is whether there will be a stipulation placed on this title fight.

"Bill Goldberg imposed his will on GUNTHER last night, and told him, 'You're next.' Just by telling him 'You're next,' got his World Championship match," Ray recapped on "Busted Open" before discussing where he sees this match going in July. "Now, I think this is a great opportunity for GUNTHER to come back next week and go, 'You did not even give me a choice. You told me I was next, and 10 minutes later, you got your match. Well now, I'm telling you: When I beat you, you retire. You got to make a stip [stipulation], now I get to make a stip.' Now, it turns into if Bill Goldberg loses, he retires. If Bill Goldberg wins, he's the champion. It becomes even more intriguing."

Goldberg made the statement that 2025 will be his last year as an active wrestler. Whether this match at Saturday Night's Main Event solidifies a short yet significant run for Goldberg remains to be seen. What we do know is there will be an irresistible force meeting an immovable object, but who will play each role, seeing as though Goldberg and GUNTHER have parallel reigns not just as unstoppable and immovable singles wrestlers, but as champions.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.